ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.33 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $699.03 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00030959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00198608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,068.21 or 1.00035587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13435292 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $379.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

