ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading 1.4% Higher

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.16 ($8.77) and last traded at €8.07 ($8.67). 202,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.96 ($8.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

ElringKlinger Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.27 and a 200 day moving average of €7.43.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Stories

