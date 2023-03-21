Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 884,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,212. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

