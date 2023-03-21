EOS (EOS) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $195.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001166 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

