Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (AAU, ADXS, AE, AINC, ALV, ASO, BTLCY, CPYYY, CS, DROOF)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72).

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $72.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €350.00 ($376.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

