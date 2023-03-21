Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (AAU, ADXS, AE, AINC, ALV, ASO, BTLCY, CPYYY, CS, DROOF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72).

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $72.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €350.00 ($376.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

