Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

