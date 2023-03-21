Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

