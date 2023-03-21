Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.