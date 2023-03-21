Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

