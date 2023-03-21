Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $489.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

