Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.9 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.95 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

