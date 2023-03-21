Everdome 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $2.78 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

