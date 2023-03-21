Everscale Market Capitalization Hits $154.30 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $154.30 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,529,734 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

