Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.