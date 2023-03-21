Evmos Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 8% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $90.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

