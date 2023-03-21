ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Purchases $113,842.50 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ExlService

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

