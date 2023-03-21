Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.98

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $415.47 million and $612,290.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9874966 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $631,572.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

