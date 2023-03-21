Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,155 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,030. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

