Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,601. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.84.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

