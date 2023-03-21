Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,717 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.43. 325,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

