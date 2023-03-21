Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $21.53 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 339.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,016 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.08. 416,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

