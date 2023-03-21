Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 302,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 146,402 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $43.84.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 591,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 529,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

