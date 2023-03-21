Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
