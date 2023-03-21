Financial Review: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian Solar and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

This table compares Canadian Solar and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10% EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.44 $95.25 million $2.72 13.18 EMCORE $124.13 million 0.34 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -1.08

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats EMCORE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

