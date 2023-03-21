Financial Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitfarms and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than PubMatic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.34 $22.13 million ($1.03) -1.01 PubMatic $256.38 million 2.75 $28.70 million $0.50 26.70

This table compares Bitfarms and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -121.45% -3.82% -2.78% PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48%

Summary

PubMatic beats Bitfarms on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

