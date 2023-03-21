FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 6.1%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.13 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). 120,970 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.85 ($0.12).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market cap of £16.75 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.07.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

