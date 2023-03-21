First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 679,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,336. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

