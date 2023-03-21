First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

