First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 537,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,182. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

