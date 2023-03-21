First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 191,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

