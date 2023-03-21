First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 2,977,643 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

