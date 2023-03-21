First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

