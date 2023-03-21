First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 126,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 86,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 131,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,596. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.