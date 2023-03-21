First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 21.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) shares traded down 21.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.99. 952,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 881,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
