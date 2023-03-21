First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 21.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) shares traded down 21.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.99. 952,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 881,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.