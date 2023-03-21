First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 207,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 533,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

