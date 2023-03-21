Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of FLC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
