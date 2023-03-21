FlatQube Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $11,258.77 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00006750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.88496615 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,480.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

