FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 327,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 580,659 shares.The stock last traded at $211.86 and had previously closed at $199.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,825,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

