Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 7.6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.75. 207,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,207,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,254,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.