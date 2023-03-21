Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ETN opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

