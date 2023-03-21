Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 380 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 55,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,277,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $81,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,501 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

