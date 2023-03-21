Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of FL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,759. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.