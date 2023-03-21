Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Head-To-Head Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and Global Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 4.11 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.14 Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Brokerage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forge Global and Global Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forge Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 110.61%.

Volatility and Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forge Global beats Global Brokerage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Global Brokerage

Global Brokerage, Inc. engages in the provision of foreign exchange trading and related services to active retail accounts globally. It focuses on trading activities with counter parties which include brokers and dealers, futures commission merchants, banks, and other financial institutions. The company was founded by Eduard Yusupov, Dror Niv, David Sakhai, William Ahdout, and Kenneth A. Grossman in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

