Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.90% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

FRA:FRE traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.81 ($25.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,182 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.79 and its 200-day moving average is €25.13.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

