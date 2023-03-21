FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 1.1%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

FRMO Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

