Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $16.64 on Friday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.