Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,107,868 shares of company stock valued at $26,339,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FULC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

