Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,107,868 shares of company stock valued at $26,339,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FULC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.