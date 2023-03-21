Fundamentun LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.99. 2,005,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

