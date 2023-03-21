G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,829.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

