Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
