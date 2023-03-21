Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.